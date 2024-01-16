Skip to Main content
Manna Cafe & Eatery New Location
54 East Jarman Street
Manna Cafe & Eatery 54 E Jarman St.
54 East Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, GA 31539
APPS
SALADS
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
BURGERS
PLATES
DINNER
KIDS
DRINKS
COFFEES
DESSERT
EXTRAS
SPECIALS
Featured Items
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Chicken Club Wrap
$11.50
Flatbread of The Day
$12.50
APPS
Redneck Nachos
$11.00
Fried Green Tomatoes
$9.00
Boom Boom Shrimp
$12.00
Pimiento Cheese Dip
$9.25
Chicken Fries
$12.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Fried Mushrooms
$8.00
SALADS
Whole House
$6.50
Half House
$4.50
Whole Caesar
$6.50
Half Caesar
$4.50
Whole Greek
$9.00
Half Greek
$6.00
Whole Cobb
$9.00
Half Cobb
$6.00
Southwest Salad
$9.50
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
Chicken Club Wrap
$11.50
Philly Cheesesteak
$12.50
Chicken Salad
$9.50
Ultimate BLT
$11.75
Club
$13.00
Chicken Sandwich
$12.00
Boom Boom Wrap
$11.50
Pimento Cheese
$11.50
BURGERS
Manna Burger
$10.00
Smash Burger
$11.00
PLATES
Manna Plate
$12.50
Tacos
$12.00
Chicken Tenders
$12.00
Flatbread of The Day
$12.50
Ahi Tuna (lunch)
$15.00
DINNER
14oz Ribeye
$35.00
OUT OF STOCK
8oz Filet
$36.00
OUT OF STOCK
Teriyaki Salmon
$20.00
Ahi Tuna
$27.00
KIDS
Grilled Cheese
$4.50
Kid's Chicken Tenders
$7.50
Kid's Cheeseburger
$7.00
DRINKS
Reg Coke
$3.00
Jumbo Coke
$3.75
Reg Diet Coke
$3.00
Jumbo Diet Coke
$3.75
Reg Coke Zero
$3.00
Jumbo Coke Zero
$3.75
Reg Sprite
$3.00
Jumbo Sprite
$3.75
Reg Dr Pepper
$3.00
Jumbo Dr Pepper
$3.73
Reg Lemonade
$3.00
Jumbo Lemonade
$3.75
Reg Tea
Regular - $2.50 , Jumbo - $3.50
$2.75
Jumbo Tea
$3.50
Water
Jumbo Water
$0.50
COFFEES
Brewed Coffee
Mocha Frap
$5.00
Vanilla Bean Frap
Caramel Frap
White Chocolate Frap
Frozen Hot Chocolate
SF Mocha Frap
Iced Coffee
Latte
White Chocolate Mocha
Caramel Brulee
Honey Bee
Toasted Macchiato
20oz Tumbler
$40.00
Manna Tumbler Discount
DESSERT
Strawberry Cake
$3.25
white chocolate strawberry cheesecake
$6.75
pecan pie cheesecake
$7.00
Peach Cobbler Cheesecak
$6.50
White Chocolate Coconut Cheesecake
$6.50
Coffee cake strussel cheesecake
$7.00
Blueberry Crunch Cheesecake
$7.00
EXTRAS
Chips
$2.50
Fries
$2.50
Sweet Fries
$2.50
Zucchini & Squash
$3.00
Sautéed Spinach
$4.00
Veggie of the Day
$3.00
Toast
$1.25
Scoop of Pimiento Cheese
$4.00
Asparagus
$4.00
OUT OF STOCK
Cup of Soup
$4.00
Bowl of Soup
$6.00
Scoop Of Chicken Salad
$4.25
SPECIALS
Cheeseburger Wrap
$11.00
Chicken Philly
$12.50
Mocha Frap
Frap Mods
Espresso Shot
+$1.00
Sub Oat Milk
+$1.25
Sub Almond Milk
+$1.25
Extra Sauce
+$0.50
Add Syrup
+$0.30
Large
+$3.00
Manna Cafe & Eatery New Location Location and Hours
(912) 551-9058
54 East Jarman Street, Hazlehurst, GA 31539
Open now
• Closes at 9PM
All hours
